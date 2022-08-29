Topeka man recovers in hospital after car veers into ditch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man recovered in the hospital after his car went into a ditch near South Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 49th St. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chevy HHR driven by Roger Uitts, 65, of Topeka was headed south in the second lane when he veered to the right shoulder, overcorrected and hit the ditch.

The log notes that Uitts was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

