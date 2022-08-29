Topeka man recovers in hospital after car veers into ditch

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man recovered in the hospital after his car went into a ditch near South Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 49th St. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chevy HHR driven by Roger Uitts, 65, of Topeka was headed south in the second lane when he veered to the right shoulder, overcorrected and hit the ditch.

The log notes that Uitts was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away...
Robert E. Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

FILE
Wichita man hospitalized after attempt to outrun law enforcement
Lindsey Dowell
Auburn-Washburn Middle School teacher chosen for global fellowship
Helping Hands Humane Society
HHHS remains at capacity, adoption fees reduced for all animals
Robert Archer
Robert E. Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away