RCPD investigates after man found bleeding in alley behind Tate’s Bar

Victim recovers in Topeka hospital
Tate's Bar
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for the person responsible after a man was found bleeding with severe head injuries in the alley behind Tate’s Bar.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the emergency room at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old victim was brought into the hospital from the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville by two people who found him bleeding in the alley behind Tate’s Bar.

--Officers said the victim sustained severe head injuries and was later transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for further treatment of a brain bleed.

RCPD said if anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to officers at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

