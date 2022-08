Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III.

Reyes was described as a Hispanic man with dark eyes and dark hair, weighing about 190 pounds. He has tattoos and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a deer skull and blue sweatpants.

Anderson was described as a white woman with green eyes and blonde hair, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and was last seen wearing dark gray scrubs.

Law enforcement found her car in the area of 287th Street and Osawatomie Road. They were found in the area of the Hillsdale Lake entrance on 255th Street.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more details.

