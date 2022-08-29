Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said a 28-year-old man reported that a 30-year-old man had broken the side mirrors and plastic on his motorcycle and poured an unknown substance into the bike’s oil reservoir.

RCPD noted that the damage cost the man about $2,650.

