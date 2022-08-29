New chief judge appointed to Lyon, Chase counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new judge has been named to preside over Lyon and Chase counties.

The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Judge Jeffry Larson to serve as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District, which is composed of the two counties. Larson has served as a judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2007.

Larson replaces Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler, who served as chief judge for 24 years. He retires September 3.

