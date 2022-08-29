New Beach Museum exhibition challenges different perspectives of art

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibition at Kansas State University will challenge how guests view and look at different perspectives.

Kansas State University says “Do You See What I See?” opens on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art and will run through Tuesday, May 27. It said residents can enjoy the exhibition in person at the Marion Pelton Gallery or virtually when the exhibition opens in October.

K-State noted that the exhibition will bring attention to the reality that people have different ideas about popular images - which can often lead to misunderstandings and disagreement. It said visitors can see recent acquisitions by artists Paul Rucker and Archie Scott Gobber and important works from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art - including a portrait by Grant Wood and a large sculpture of an ear by John Baldessari.

The University indicated that all artworks challenge viewers to think twice about what a familiar object or person represents and discovers through conversation just how different interpretations of even a common symbol can be.

“This kind of loan gives curators like me the opportunity to expand the scope of art experiences in the museum,” said Aileen June Wang, Beach Museum curator. “The more thought-provoking art to see, the more food for thought and the more opportunities for museumgoers to experience something new.”

K-State said the loans from Crystal Bridges were made possible by a Collection Loan Partnership with Art Bridges which seeks to increase engagement with American art in rural and regional venues. It said the partnership allows Art Bridges to bring significant art out of storage in major museums and offer them as loans to small museums without the financial burden usually associated with them.

The University noted that two events related to the exhibition are planned for the fall. It said the virtual talk “Seeing Freedom?” with Elisabeth Anker, associate professor of American studies and political science at George Washington University, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. It said a hybrid panel discussion “Do You See What I See? Diverse Perspectives on Iconic Images and Objects,” with a group of invited participants will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Registration is required for both events.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.