Motorcycle driver hospitalized in Geary Co. after losing control of bike

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was hospitalized in Geary Co. on Saturday after he lost control of his bike.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officials were called to the area of mile marker 149 on Highway 77 with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Erwin R. Sender, of Louisville, Kan., was headed north on the highway on his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control while maneuvering a curve.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Sender was rushed to Geary Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

