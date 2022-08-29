Monday forecast: Hot/humid today, storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern today will be the hot/humid day with the potential for a few strong to severe storms by this evening. After today, temperatures remain steady and slightly above average for this time of year with lower humidity.

Taking Action:

Stay cool today: Main concern before the storms develop will be heat indices in the upper 90s to around 105°.

Storms will likely develop between 5pm-7pm. Lightning will be the primary threat but some of the storms may produce 50-60 mph wind gusts and contain hail as well as locally heavy rainfall. As of now areas near I-70 need to pay the most attention during this time frame but it will depend on where the front is located late this afternoon.



After the round of storms tonight, confidence is low on if and when any additional rain chances exist for the next 8 days. Some models are indicating a couple chances toward the end of the week and weekend however they would all be occurring at night so daytime hours are looking to remain dry.

Temperature wise the airmass will remain similar all week so it’s going to be a matter of how warm it starts as to how hot it gets in the afternoon and this will be determined by humidity. The lower the humidity the higher the probability it gets cooler at night especially if there are clear skies and calm winds.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 64 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-upper 90s from north to south. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph. Isolated storms could develop anytime after 5pm.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly before 2am. Lows in the 60s. WInds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with much lower humidity. Winds N 5-10 mph.

The low humidity will result in lows in the 50s for several areas Tuesday night with the humidity slowly increasing the rest of the week. It’ll be a gradual increase and likely won’t be as high as today. Highs generally will be in the upper 80s-low 90s with lows in the 60s toward the end of the week. As mentioned above we’ll keep an eye on the very low chances of storms as well mainly at night.

Hail/wind threat for storms mainly from 5pm-11pm (SPC/WIBW)

