Mo. man recovers in hospital after hit by patrol vehicle during chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who attempted to outrun police in Kansas City remains in the hospital after he hit a truck, attempted to run from his disabled vehicle and was hit by a law enforcement vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officials were called to the intersection of S 81st St. and Kansas Ave. in Kansas City with reports of an injury accident following a pursuit.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 GMC Acadia driven by Dakota L. Smith, 26, of Independence Mo., had been headed east on Kansas Ave. as his vehicle was being chased by law enforcement. Meanwhile, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by Henry J. Kolenda, 23, of Kansas City, Kan., was headed north on 81st and attempted to turn left onto westbound Kansas Ave.

At this time, the log notes that a third vehicle, a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Morgan M. Reed, 24, of Kansas City, was headed east on Kansas Ave. chasing Smith’s vehicle when Smith hit Kolenda.

After the collision, the log reports that Smith attempted to run from the vehicle when he was hit by Reed as she attempted to avoid the crash.

Reed and his passenger, Angel P. Gregath, 32, were rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Kolenda and his passenger, Mia A. Billings, 22, of Kansas City, were also taken to the KU Med. Center with suspected minor injuries. Reed was not injured in the incident.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, neither Smith nor his passenger had been listed as arrested.

