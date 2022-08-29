Memorial services for late Bob Archer set for Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services for late City and County Commissioner Bob Archer have been set for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home says Robert E. Archer, 75, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, with his family by his side after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren, as well as a soon-to-be-born grandson.

Archer graduated from the Georgia Military Academy and earned a degree in business from Florida Southern College in 1969. He went on to earn his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina in 1976 after he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam war in 1969.

Archer also worked as an employee for the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years and was a Senior Baldrige Examiner. He was elected a Topeka City Council member in 2009 in the closest election in Shawnee Co. history - winning by one vote. Then, in 2013, he became a Shawnee Co. Commissioner and held office until 2019.

The family noted that Archer was an avid golfer and achieved his lifelong goal of a hole-in-one on June 3, 2022.

The Funeral Home said a celebration of Archer’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St. in Topeka. The family has invited anyone who would like to share a memory or story to speak during the service.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners said they will be in attendance.

Instead of flowers, Penwell-Gabel said the family has asked that a memorial donation be made to the Shawnee County Parks + Recreation Foundation - Parks For All - HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.