Meet The Cats succeeds in getting fans excited for the 2022 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football’s Meet The Cats event returned after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, and it got both fans and players ramped up for what’s to come in Bill Snyder Family Stadium this year.

“Just knowing that we have this much appreciation, this much support behind us going into the season is big time,” said running back Deuce Vaughn. “Knowing that these seats are gonna be full next week, and these people that came through today are gonna be there, the hype that they had, the excitement they had, it gets us motivated.”

The players were all in agreement that even though the event is cool for the fans, it is just as cool for the Wildcats themselves.

“A lot of the fans came up with pictures already made of myself, so I feel like that’s something special,” said cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe. “Just to be able to see them supporting me and the team is an awesome thing.”

The meet and greet succeeded in getting everyone really excited for what’s to come starting this Saturday, when the Wildcats take on South Dakota at home at 3:00 p.m.

“Anytime we get to step on the football field, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday, it’s a big time blessing,” added Vaughn.

At the event was one family who may be some of the biggest K-State fans around. They love the school so much, they named their four kids Willie, Snyder, Liam, and Manhattan.

“I grew up a K-State fan, I was Willie the Wildcat, my wife was a trainer for us, we met through that. So we got married, had four kids, named them all after K-State,” said Travis Kurtz. “They love getting autographs, we love meeting all the players and everything, it’s amazing.”

