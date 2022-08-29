Meet The Cats succeeds in getting fans excited for the 2022 season

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football’s Meet The Cats event returned after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, and it got both fans and players ramped up for what’s to come in Bill Snyder Family Stadium this year.

“Just knowing that we have this much appreciation, this much support behind us going into the season is big time,” said running back Deuce Vaughn. “Knowing that these seats are gonna be full next week, and these people that came through today are gonna be there, the hype that they had, the excitement they had, it gets us motivated.”

The players were all in agreement that even though the event is cool for the fans, it is just as cool for the Wildcats themselves.

“A lot of the fans came up with pictures already made of myself, so I feel like that’s something special,” said cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe. “Just to be able to see them supporting me and the team is an awesome thing.”

The meet and greet succeeded in getting everyone really excited for what’s to come starting this Saturday, when the Wildcats take on South Dakota at home at 3:00 p.m.

“Anytime we get to step on the football field, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday, it’s a big time blessing,” added Vaughn.

At the event was one family who may be some of the biggest K-State fans around. They love the school so much, they named their four kids Willie, Snyder, Liam, and Manhattan.

“I grew up a K-State fan, I was Willie the Wildcat, my wife was a trainer for us, we met through that. So we got married, had four kids, named them all after K-State,” said Travis Kurtz. “They love getting autographs, we love meeting all the players and everything, it’s amazing.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
FILE
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker advocates for mental health amongst kids.
Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens
Manhattan High prepares for the 2022 season
Kansas Prep Zone: Manhattan
A fan looks at the jersey of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson before the start...
Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers
FILE: Kansas head coach Lance Leipold announced an indefinite suspension for wide receiver...
Kansas suspends wide receiver Trevor Wilson following arrest