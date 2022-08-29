Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.

When officers arrived, they said a 40-year-old woman reported that a 30-year-old man had punched her, strangled her and prevented her from calling 911 for help.

RCPD said the woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.