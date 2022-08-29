Manhattan Walmart reports crossbows among $1.2K in product stolen

FILE - (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two crossbows and other products were stolen from the Walmart in Manhattan, costing the store about $1,200.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the Walmart at 101 Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officers arrived, they said the store reported three unknown suspects had stolen two Patriot crossbows, cookware, and two Playstation 5 headsets.

Walmart told officers the thieves made off with about $1,200 worth of product.

RCPD said if anyone has information about the crime, they should call the Department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

