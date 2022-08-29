Manhattan man sent to hospital after vehicle rear-ended

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital with a possible head injury after his vehicle was rear-ended over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers were called to the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by McKenzie Handley, 21, of Manhattan, had rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Daniel Bond, 22, of Manhattan.

Officers noted that Bond had been stopped behind a turning car while both were headed east. Bond was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with a possible head injury.

RCPD said Handley was given a citation for following too closely.

