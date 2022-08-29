Manhattan man behind bars after firing gun into ground after fight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after firing a gun into the ground after a fight early Sunday morning.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the intersection of N 12th St. and Moro with reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they said an 18-year-old man reported that Brently Crider, 23, of Manhattan, had shot a gun into the ground after a fight between the two.

RCPD said just after the report, Crider was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail for aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

As of Monday morning, Aug. 29, Crider remains confined to the jail on a $50,000 bond.

