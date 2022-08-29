Mahomes ranks #8, Kelce #10 in NFL Network’s Top 100 list of players

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Once again, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce made the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.

The order might leave some Chiefs fans in bewilderment.

Mahomes was ranked #8 on the list for 2022 after being on top of it in the 2021 version.

Kelce, after ranking in the top five last year, was listed as the 10th best player in the league.

It’s the fourth straight year Mahomes made the top ten of the list.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away...
Bob Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

SUV into ravine
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine near Topeka
Crews attempt to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind the old Tommi Knocker's Gentleman's club...
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
FILE
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
FILE
Motorcycle driver hospitalized in Geary Co. after losing control of bike
FILE — The Missouri Library Association argued the law violates educational and intellectual...
Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books