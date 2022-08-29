LMH Health gifted $2 million to update, expand Cancer Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - LMH Health has been gifted $2 million to help update and expand its Cancer Center.

LMH Health in Lawrence says the Kansas City-based Sunderland Foundation gifted its Foundation $2 million to support its mission to expand and update its cancer center.

LMH said the foundation previously announced its intent to seek philanthropic support to update the LMH Health Cancer Center and expand its square footage.

“This gift is an acknowledgment of how important the Cancer Center expansion project is to our community,” said Russ Johnson, president and CEO of LMH Health. “We are deeply grateful to the Sunderland Foundation and to all our donors for recognizing the extraordinary work of our oncologists and our entire cancer-care team.”

LMH noted that its Cancer Center is known for progressive, integrated hematology and oncology care. It is also home to National Cancer Institute-trained doctors, multidisciplinary care teams and strong regional partnerships.

LMH indicated that cancer patients at its center have access to a wide range of clinical trials, comprehensive support programs, lifelong survivorship resources, a cancer prevention program and more.

“The Sunderland Foundation recognizes the importance of quality healthcare for all, and we are so grateful for their generous gift,” said Rebecca Smith, executive director of the LMH Health Foundation and VP of strategic communications for the hospital. “Donor support is the real difference maker for this project, and it’s what will ensure our ability to provide the highest level of cancer care for years to come.”

Smith noted that more than $6.1 million in philanthropic support has been given or pledged to as of Aug. 29 toward the Cancer Center initiative.

LMH said the Sunderland Foundation also previously partnered with it on a $2 million gift in 2019 to support its West Campus expansion and a number of other important projects - including the renovated heart catheterization lab and a behavioral health initiative.

