Lane of SE 6th St. to close for two days as construction continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of eastbound SE 6th St. will be closed for two days as crews carry out construction work in the area.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Capital Electric plans to close the right eastbound lane of SE 6th St. from Golden to just east of Deer Creek Trafficway.

The City noted that the closure will be in place as crews attempt power pole hole boring.

The closure is expected to last for two days.

