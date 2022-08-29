Kansas regulators approve electric line from Wolf Creek to substation in Southwest Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State regulators approved the construction of an electric line between Wolf Creek and Blackberry Substation, a power plant near Joplin, Missouri.

NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, the company contracted to build the line, says increasing the transmission capability will reduce energy congestion across Kansas and ultimately lower costs for everybody. You can read its outline here.

The Kansas Corporation Commission agreed, and Monday granted the company a certificate to work on the project in Kansas. KCC analysts say Kansas residents would see a monthly increase of about 5 cents to cover construction, but would see reductions of up to 7 dollars once the line is running.

“Based on the testimony received, the Commission finds that the Transmission Project will have a beneficial effect on customers by lowering overall energy costs, removing inefficiency, relieving transmission congestion and improving the reliability of the transmission system.”

The KCC did impose a few conditions on the deal. Namely to consider a double-circuit design that will call for less structure costs.

“The public interest of Kansans, especially including the landowners that would be affected along this portion of the preliminary route of the line, will not be served if this issue is not comprehensively reviewed by all parties before NEET Southwest files its line siting request with the Commission. To reiterate, failure to earnestly and completely review the double circuit option may result in a proposed route that the Commission cannot approve as reasonable, which the Commission wishes to avoid.”

Next-Era must report back to the commission before filing for line siting.

The proposed line would travel through Coffey, Anderson, Allen, Bourbon, and Crawford counties along its 94-mile path from Burlington to Joplin.

You can view the whole special meeting called to address the project here.

