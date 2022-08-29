Kansas Prep Zone: Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan football is coming off a strong 2021 campaign, and they’re looking to continue that in 2022.

They went 9-2 last year, losing only one regular season game. They’re just as, if not even more motivated to uphold their program’s longstanding tradition of playing great football on Friday nights.

The Indians have a tough schedule ahead of them, and head coach Joe Schartz is looking to his senior class to fill the big shoes of those who graduated this summer.

“Right now it’s just day by day, we’re just looking for some consistency,” said Coach Schartz. “You know we’ve looked real good one day, and then real bad the next. So continue to challenge our seniors to step up and provide leadership and show the way. They were juniors last year, and the seniors covered for them, and they’re gonna have to step up and do the same for their underclassmen.”

The seniors are buying into that mentality, and they know their end goal of a state title won’t come easy.

”We’re really focusing on effort right now,” said linebacker Jaxon Vikander. “Everybody’s got the talent to do it, but when you have effort 100% of the time, you can rest in between plays, but when the balls snaps you got to go full speed.”

Manhattan opens the season with a big challenge away against Derby at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd.

