Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation.

With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.

In order to see which states work harder than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across data sets which range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

The study ranked Kansas as the 8th hardest working state overall with a total score of 54.33. The Sunflower State ranked 7th for Direct Work Factors and 44th for Indirect Work Factors.

Meanwhile, to the north, Nebraska ranked 3rd overall with a total score of 62.43, a Direct Work Factor rank of 3 and an Indirect Work Factor rank of 10. To the south, Oklahoma ranked 7th with an overall score of 54.68, a Direct Work Factor rank of 8 and an Indirect Work Factor rank of 37.

However, to the east, Colorado ranked 12th overall with a total score of 51.81, a Direct Work Factor rank of 13 and an Indirect Work Factor rank of 17. Missouri ranked 29th overall with a total score of 44.86, a Direct Work Factor rank of 26 and an Indirect Work Factor rank of 27.

The study also found that Nebraska has the highest employment rate while Kansas has the fourth-highest. Nebraska tied for the fifth-lowest idle youth rate and fifth-highest volunteer rate.

The hardest working states were found to be:

North Dakota Alaska Nebraska South Dakota Texas Virginia Oklahoma Kansas New Hampshire Wyoming

The states that work the least include:

New Mexico Rhode Island New York Michigan West Virginia Connecticut Massachusetts New Jersey Ohio Oregon

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.