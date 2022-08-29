K-State STEM research could have large impacts on Kansas, Missouri

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study by researchers at Kansas State University could have a large impact on the STEM field in Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas State University says education researchers from Kansas and Missouri have collaborated on a National Science Foundation-funded project that may have important impacts on the economic growth of their states.

K-State said that armed with a longitudinal understanding of the need for a STEM-ready workforce, Tuan Nguyen, principal investigator and assistant professor in the College of Education, was awarded a $500,000 grant from NSF to analyze employment patterns and trends of teachers in science, technology, engineering and math - or STEM fields.

The University noted that J. Cameron Anglum, assistant professor at Saint Louis University School of Education, is the co-principal investigator.

K-State indicated that the title of the study is “Preparing for the Future of the STEM Teacher Workforce in the 21st Century: Leveraging Multi-contextual Evidence.”

“We endeavor to shed light on the evolution of the STEM teacher labor force and the factors that influence STEM teacher turnover as this analysis is crucial to inform actionable recruitment and retention practices, particularly in high-needs school contexts,” Nguyen said. “This proposal identifies a crucial area of research aimed to inform educational policies and interventions in support of student growth in STEM fields, which is the detailed identification of trends in the demographics and turnover behaviors of the STEM teacher workforce.”

The researchers said that jobs in STEM fields are projected to grow disproportionately over the next decade - which means more STEM teachers are crucial.

“If educators and administrators have the data they need to craft key policies and can use that information to mitigate factors that contribute to teacher attrition, that is not only good for students and schools, it seems reasonable to conclude it is equally good for economic growth,” Nguyen said.

K-State noted that the project includes two complementary studies that leverage distinct sources of data. The first relies on nationally representative data using the Schools and Staffing Survey and its updated version - the National Teacher and Principal Survey - to examine how STEM teacher characteristics have changed. The second uses longitudinal data from Kansas and Missouri to see trends in teacher mobility over time and how the pandemic may have affected STEM teachers.

“Teaching is the parent of all professions,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education. “We need highly qualified, engaged teachers leading classrooms who can inspire every iteration of the next generation of veterinary and food scientists, medical researchers, engineers and tech innovators to open the doors of our future.”

Mercer said Nguyen’s research is the college’s most recent effort to support STEM in Kansas. For more than a decade, she said the college has hosted the Summer STEM Institute, which brought over 300 middle school students to campus.

