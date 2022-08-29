Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prior testimony was heard Monday morning as the double-murder retrial of Dana Chandler entered its fourth week at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka.

Jury deliberations began Thursday and continued Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, the jury requested to hear a transcript of two witnesses, Hailey Seel and Ann Hammer, both of whom were on the witness stand earlier in the retrial.

The jury then recessed for the weekend before reconvening at 9 a.m. Monday.

Seel, the daughter of Chandler, testified Monday, Aug. 15, on Day 7 of the retrial.

Hammer, previously known as Ann Carrender, was a friend of Chandler’s from the Phoenix area who testified on Day 5 of the retrial on Thursday, Aug.

11.

After hearing the transcripts read in the courtroom, the jury was expected to reconvene in its chambers to resume its deliberations.

Monday marked Day 14 in the retrial, which began Friday, Aug. 5.

The retrial initially was expected to last up to three weeks.

A three-day recess took place on Thursday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 19; and Monday, Aug. 22.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, at a duplex at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.

Chandler was convicted of the double murder in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, then was granted a retrial, which is ongoing in Shawnee County District Court.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, 62, is being represented by a trio of defense lawyers including Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, of the Leawood-based firm Bath & Edmonds.

Final testimony and closing arguments were heard on Thursday, Aug. 24.

During the retrial’s first 12 days, testimony was heard from approximately 61 different people, including family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; a crime--scene investigator; and a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver.

Testimony also was heard from a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square, where the double-homicide occurred.

The retrial, like the first one in 2012, is garnering national media attention.

