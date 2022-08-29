HHHS remains at capacity, adoption fees reduced for all animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society continue to deal with capacity issues and they need your help.

Between rabbits, dogs and cats, staff at the shelter said they are at full capacity - and now they need adopters, volunteers and donations.

HHHS said volunteers are critical to help walk dogs, clean kennels and more.

Staff said the main reasons they are seeing an uptick in furry friends at the shelter are financial hardships and moving.

Due to the capacity issues, until the end of August, dogs will have a reduced adoption fee of $25 while cats will have a fee of $10 and all adoption fees are waived for pocket pets.

Staff with HHHS said they are pleased with the help they have received so far.

“The community has been doing an excellent job of helping us by adopting animals, spreading the word, items - we need help with that,” said HHHS’s Emi Griess. “We’re hoping once the weather cools down the number of animals will slow down a little bit as well. But right now, the community support is much appreciated and we’re going to need it a little bit longer.”

Griess said HHHS has a food pantry that residents can take advantage of and on Friday, Sept. 2, the shelter will have its first vaccine clinic where booster vaccines for dogs and cats will be free.

To see a list of adoptable pets, click HERE.

