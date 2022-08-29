Robert E. Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away

Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away Friday, August 26th, with his family by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.(Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away Friday, August 26th, with his family by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

According to Archer’s obituary, he became a Topeka City Council Member in 2009 in the closest election in Shawnee County history, winning by one vote. In 2013, he became a Shawnee County Commissioner, holding office until 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; two children, Christy (Aaron) Classi and Ben (Kassy) Archer; four granddaughters, Saylor, Avery, Blake and Gwen and a soon to be born grandson.

A celebration of Archer’s life will be held Wednesday, August 31st, at 10:30am at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel. The family invites anyone who would like to share a memory or story to speak during the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Foundation (Parks For All Foundation) here.

For more memorial service details click here.

