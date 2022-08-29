Robert E. Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away Friday, August 26th, with his family by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

According to Archer’s obituary, he became a Topeka City Council Member in 2009 in the closest election in Shawnee County history, winning by one vote. In 2013, he became a Shawnee County Commissioner, holding office until 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; two children, Christy (Aaron) Classi and Ben (Kassy) Archer; four granddaughters, Saylor, Avery, Blake and Gwen and a soon to be born grandson.

A celebration of Archer’s life will be held Wednesday, August 31st, at 10:30am at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel. The family invites anyone who would like to share a memory or story to speak during the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Foundation (Parks For All Foundation) here.

