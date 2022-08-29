Former KU Guard Svi Mykhailiuk waived by Raptors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball standout Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is looking for a new home after being waived by the Toronto Raptors Monday.

The Ukraine native was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors respectively.

In his lone season with Toronto, Mykhailiuk played in 56 games and averaged 4.6 points/game, while shooting 39% from the floor.

The Jayhawk alum averaged 14.6 points/game and set the KU single-season 3-point field goals made record with 115 in his senior season, helping them to a Final Four appearance in 2018.

Svi is currently playing for Ukraine’s national team at FIBA EuroBasket while looking for a spot on an NBA roster.

