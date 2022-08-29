Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40.

Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8:30 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle refused medical treatment. The SUV barely missed the building of the old Tommi Knocker’s gentleman club and came to a rest just inside the tree line.

Traffic was not blocked in the area, but crews could be seen attempting to remove the vehicle from the ravine along the highway.

The incident remains under investigation.

