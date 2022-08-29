Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August.

The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.

Officers said Gentry was also booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers said they stopped another vehicle in the same block for a traffic violation. During this stop, they said it was found that both the driver and passenger had warrants out for their arrest.

During this stop, CGPD said Keldon Reynolds, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail on a felony warrant and felon in possession of a firearm. Raymond Fink, of Atchison, was also arrested on his warrant.

After a search of the vehicle, officers also said the pair could face possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 28, officers said they stopped another vehicle, this time in the 200 block of N Union St. During this stop, K9 Abby was deployed and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

After a probable cause search of the vehicle, CGPD said Austin McCafferty, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.

Finally, around 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers said they stopped another vehicle in the 1000 block of W Main St. for a traffic violation. As a result of this stop, they said Matt Hughey, of Council Grove, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

