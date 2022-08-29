Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property

By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request.

Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years.

The extension was approved for a technical job skill training program, created in agreement with University of Kansas Center for Research, made for female clients in the community corrections facility to participate in is now planned to continue until July 2024.

According to the commissioners, the program runs at no cost to the county, and so far, 82 women have participated in the program with 27 already receiving certificates.

Commissioners also voted to re-zone a 21-acre property near Wakarusa, Kansas, in order to add space for a social event center and future commercial businesses to drop roots. Sunrise Holdings LLC. applied to zone the property -- located at 9534 SW Topeka Blvd., in Williamsport Township.

