City manager candidates prepare for interviews Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday marks the first round of interviews with the four candidates for the Topeka City Manager job. As reported earlier, the four finalists are Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade and Abbe Yacoben.

The candidates will go through two private interview panels Tuesday. The first will be with the City of Topeka and the second is with community stakeholders. Afterwards, the public is invited to a meet and greet with the candidates where you can freely ask the candidates about matters that are important to you.

The meet and greet takes place Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Bishop Professional Development Center located at 3601 SW 31st Street. Light refreshments will be provided at the public event.

The following is additional information on each of the candidates.

Harmon is currently working as the chief operating officer for a utility company in Wyoming and has a background in city administration and before that served as a police officer. His prior work had him spread between South Dakota and Iowa.

David Johnston has served as city manager for Covington, KY and Maple Valley, WA. Johnston and is an International City Manager Association credentialed manager.

Stephen Wade is the Director of Administrative and Financial for the City of Topeka. Prior to working for the city, Wade spent 30 years in the media industry and has CEO-level experience.

Abbe Yacoben has nearly 20 years of municipal leadership experience. She is currently serving as the Deputy Finance Director and City Treasurer for the City of Las Vegas, Nevada.

