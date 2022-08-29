Car stolen from Aggieville Parking Garage after keys left inside

FILE - Aggieville Parking Garage groundbreaking
FILE - Aggieville Parking Garage groundbreaking(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman’s car was stolen from the Aggieville Parking Garage over the weekend after the keys had been left inside.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 1300 block of Laramie St. in Aggieville with reports of a vehicle theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 31-year-old woman told them her maroon 2018 Kia Optima with the keys left inside had been stolen from the Aggieville Parking Garage overnight.

RCPD said the theft cost the woman about $20,000.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Midday in Kansas