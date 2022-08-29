Broken apartment window costs Manhattan man $500

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is out about $500 after someone broke a window to his apartment.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 300 block of N Fourth St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said a 32-year-old man reported a window to his apartment had been broken, costing him about $500.

RCPD said if anyone has information about the crime, they should contact the department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.