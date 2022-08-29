5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

Generic.
Generic.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries.

According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday in the area of Highway 58 and SW 1001st Road shortly before 2 p.m. That is just to the east of Holden in Johnson County, Missouri.

MSHP’s log says a 2003 Mercury hit the back of the horse and buggy. No further details surrounding the crash or the circumstances leading up to it are available.

Three children - aged 3, 5, and 7 years old - sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospitals in the Kansas City area. Two of them had to be flown there.

A 33-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries and a 38-year-old man had minor injuries. They were taken to one of the KC-area hospitals.

The person driving the Mercury, a 71-year-old man, reportedly sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Tate's Bar
RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley
KS Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

Latest News

Joshua Kenneth Funk
Valley Falls man arrested for drug and weapons violations
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD searches for 1995 ATV stolen from 75-year-old man
FILE - University of Kansas
KU Legal Aid plans clinic to help expunge legal records for little to no cost
FILE
RCPD searches for person who broke into car’s hatch, stole $1.4K in items
FILE
Abilene Police warn of government scam with department’s phone number