$4K in damage done to Manhattan woman’s keyed car

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the person responsible for about $4,000 in damages after a woman’s car was keyed.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

RCPD said when officers arrived, a 57-year-old woman reported that her vehicle had been keyed overnight, costing her about $4,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

