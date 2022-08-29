2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program.

Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new class of students in its Early Admission Program and will now accept applications for the next class through Feb. 1, 2023, after which interviews will happen and selection will be announced later in the year.

K-State noted that the program is open to high school seniors who have been admitted as undergraduate students with an interest in veterinary medicine and a 29 or above composite ACT score - or SAT equivalent. It said students are also required to be enrolled in high school at the time of applying and plan to attend K-State in the fall after their high school graduation.

The University indicated the 2022 class of Early Admission Scholars - all animal sciences and industry majors - include:

Ethan Christy, of Lawrence

Nairilys Santana, of Manhattan

Logan Mitchell, of Blue Springs, Mo.

Anna Mannis, of Springfield, Mo.

Kylie Schaeferle, of Centerburg, Ohio

Lailah Bias, of Ft. Worth, Texas

Lara Rubin, of Katy, Texas

“The goal of the Early Admission Program is to recruit exceptional candidates for admission to the College of Veterinary Medicine and provide unique experiences that guide students toward advanced clinical and research training to produce future leaders in veterinary medicine,” said Caroline Rost, assistant dean for admissions.

K-State said the College of Veterinary Medicine assigns a vet student mentor to each Early Admit Scholar to help career and academic development and to provide orientation and access to college activities. It said the pre-vet students attend regular meetings during the school year to develop a sense of community and share their progress.

Kyndall Neal, a third-year vet student at K-State, from Riley, said being accepted into the program gave her the opportunity to explore different options.

“Knowing I was already accepted into veterinary school gave me the time and confidence to pursue other classes and opportunities that have not only helped me in veterinary school but also shaped the direction I want my career to go,” Neal said.

K-State noted that students admitted through Early Admission develop strong relationships with peers and mentors from the College of Veterinary Medicine.

“The early admissions program is a tight-knit group in which you’ll find friends, classmates and colleagues,” Neal said. “By having the connections made in the early admissions program, I felt more connected and prepared to go to veterinary school here and had already been interacting with some of the professors and deans.”

For more information about the program, click HERE.

