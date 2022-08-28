Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night

They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the 2021-2022 season at Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy (TCTA) was capped off with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night.

TCTA says over 500 volunteers help bring stories to life on their three stages in addition to assisting in the day-to-day functions and operations of TCTA every year. They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.

“Our volunteers are very generous with their time and log extensive hours. They are the heart of TCTA,” said Kevin Han, TCTA Chair of the Board of Trustees. “VAN is our way of saying thank you for all they do for Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy and Helen Hocker Theater.”

Some of the 2021-2022 volunteer award winners are listed below:

Marge Selby Workhorse Award: Kevin Han

Theatre in the Park Award: Melanie Ralston

Hall of Fame Inductees: Angie Price and Ainka Kweli

Frances McKenna Award: Cathy Kready Smith

Waldo B. Heywood Award: Washburn Rural High School Drama Department

Carmie Wolfe Volunteer of the Year: Kirby Whitt

For the complete list of award descriptions and production history at TCTA, click here.

