Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.

Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Saturday for charges of aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
FILE
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
FILE
One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes

Latest News

13th St. closure
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
Milford
One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list
Auburn-Washburn
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
Porch pirates
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act