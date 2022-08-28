Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.

Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Saturday for charges of aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.