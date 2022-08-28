Sunday night forecast: Cold front Monday brings scattered rain and storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been hot, muggy and breezy and Monday looks about the same until a cold front brings in more changes. Temperatures tonight will stall in the low 70s with south winds remaining breezy around 10 mph. A cold front will divide Northeast Kansas Monday afternoon with upper 80s in the north and mid 90s in the south. Cold front also brings a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon. Chance for severe weather is low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered rain and storms late in the day. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

The main hazard with any storm that gets going Monday is wind and hail. Again, not expecting widespread strong thunderstorms, but one or two storms may become severe for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The best chance for rain extends along a line from Kansas City slanting southwest towards Wichita. Topeka will be right on the line for storm development.

Rainfall estimates through Monday night are between 0.25″ and 0.50″ with isolated higher amounts closer to 1.00″ with any given thunderstorm. More good news is that the front will kick out the 90s and usher in the upper 80s for a couple days this week. It will also help lower our humidity. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon should be steady in the upper 80s with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Skies will become mostly sunny by Tuesday afternoon.

We bump up against 90º on Thursday and likely hit it Friday. There is a low chance for rain again Friday night, however it isn’t very likely that we will see much of anything. Next weekend looks warm in the 90s with temperatures likely holding steady into the following week for at least the start. For your reference, the average high temperature for Topeka, Kansas for the beginning of September is 86º.

