Sunday forecast: Hot and muggy through Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will stay hot and humid no thanks to the rain we’ve seen recently. Rainfall totals range between 0.10″ and 0.25″ north of I-70 and between 0.50″ and 1.00″ south of I-70 where a heavy band of rain came through last night. We will see the clouds gradually clear for this afternoon with temperatures climbing in to the mid 90s with it feeling close to 100º. South winds will be breezy today at 10 to 15 mph. We do cool down slightly beginning Tuesday.

Today: Hot. High sin the mid 90s. Skies gradually becoming mostly sunny. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered rain and storms late in the day. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be divided by a cold front. Folks in northern Kansas will likely struggle to reach 90º while areas along and south of I-70 will be feeling the heat in the mid to upper 90s feeling close to 100º once again. The front will eventually get farther south though late Monday afternoon bringing a chance of scattered rain and storms with it.

Rain is most likely along and south of I-70. Highest amounts likely nearer I-70 with lesser amounts farther south. Early estimates indicate rainfall will be between 0.25″ on the low end an dup to 0.75″ on the high end. The rain may linger into Monday night but should clear before Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be just slightly cooler in the upper 80s with light north winds.

Later in the week temperatures stay stagnant in the upper 80s near 90º. Winds return from the south by Friday and 90s return to the forecast next weekend. There is an additional rain chance Friday night, but it is a low chance. For reference, our average high temperature for the start of September is 86º. We will be lsightly above that all week.

