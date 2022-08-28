Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA

FILE: Former Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) will represent the United States at the 2022 FIBA...
FILE: Former Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) will represent the United States at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup in Recife, Brazil (AP Photo/LM Otero)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas.

Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil.

Mason has previously represented USA Basketball in multiple events. Mason, the consensus National Player of the Year in college basketball during the 2017 season, most recently played for the U.S. team during the November 2021 World Cup Qualifying window.

Some of his USA Basketball experience came when a team of Kansas Jayhawks led by head coach Bill Self represented the United States at the World University Games in Korea in 2015. Mason helped the American squad go 8-0 in that event, defeating the German team to win the gold medal.

Mason is currently unsigned but last played with the South Bay Lakers, the G-League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the 2021-22 season.

The 2022 event is the 11th time the FIBA AmeriCup has been played. The United States has won a record seven gold medals and one silver medal since the event began in 1980. The FIBA AmeriCup was originally scheduled to be played in 2021 before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the event. In 2017, the Americans went 5-0 and took home the gold medal.

