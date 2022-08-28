‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Man killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike Saturday morning.

Charles Criniere was heading southbound on his bike on View High Drive when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to assist Criniere’s family, he leaves a wife and 10 children behind.

He was also a teacher at Martin City Middle School in the Grandview School District.

“He was someone...everybody wanted to be his friend,” says Athol Barnes, the Senior Pastor of Grace Point Baptist Church.

Barnes could only think of good things to describe fellow congregation member Charles Criniere.

“I’m going to miss just the long talks that we would have where he would literally make you feel loved,” says Barnes.

Police say the vehicle that struck the bicyclist did not stop and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“As crazy as that sounds to just be praying for that guy or girl, whoever it was, that they would just feel remorse and conviction, turn themselves in, do the right thing,” says Ken DeBenedictis, Criniere’s neighbor and friend.

Friends are hoping the community can come together and help the family during this tough time.

“They were living off a teacher’s salary, 10 kids and they always gave, and I would look at him and be like how, how are they giving so much. That’s their heart is to give to people so, that fact that we can give back to them is like the least we can do for this family,” said Ken DeBenedictis’ wife.

A father, a husband, a teacher, a father figure to many and an inspiration that those who knew him will continue to love and speak highly of.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $95,000 for the family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away...
Bob Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

Tate's Bar
RCPD investigates after man found bleeding in alley behind Tate’s Bar
FILE
Manhattan man behind bars after firing gun into ground after fight
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
FILE
KU begins process to reaffirm accreditation
FILE - (Source: MGN)
Lane of SE 6th St. to close for two days as construction continues