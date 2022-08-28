Chiefs’ Skyy Moore stirs up social media with rookie dinner tweet

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a preseason NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rookie dinners are notorious for being an overpriced welcome from athlete’s teammates. So when Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore tweeted his bill from a Saturday night trip to 801 Chophouse, social media went up in a stir.

“When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner...,” the Chiefs second-round pick from Western Michigan tweeted alongside of a fake bill that totaled more than $22,000.

After hundreds of concerned, outraged and confused responses to his tweet, Moore clarified that it was a joke and that he’d been given a fake bill.

“It was a joke tho,” Moore tweeted with two praying hands emojis.

According to a video on Instagram, Moore said that newly-acquired free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling took care of the check.

READ MORE: Chiefs trim roster ahead of Tuesday deadline

Moore will make his NFL debut when the Chiefs kick off the regular season Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. That game can be watched on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Carpenter, James Harvey, and Dalton Hall
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
FILE - Positions are available at Auburn-Washburn weeks before school begins.
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away...
Bob Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker advocates for mental health amongst kids.
Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens
K-State football hosts Meet The Cats for the first time in two years
Meet The Cats succeeds in getting fans excited for the 2022 season
Manhattan High prepares for the 2022 season
Kansas Prep Zone: Manhattan
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC...
Mahomes ranks #8, Kelce #10 in NFL Network’s Top 100 list of players
FILE: Former Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) will represent the United States at the 2022 FIBA...
Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA