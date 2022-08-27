Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former used car dealership in Wichita and its owners face a fine of more than $159,000 and can no longer legally sell cars in Kansas after violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said.

The DA’s office said its Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC (doing business as iDeal Motors) and the dealership’s owners, Adam and Andrea Newbrey. The investigation followed consumer complaints on the dealership, formerly located in the 4400 block of South Broadway.

The Consumer Protection Division reported receiving two complaints after the dealership failed to provide titles to buyers.

“During the investigation, the Consumer Protection Division discovered in one transaction the [dealership] sold a consumer scrap vehicle without being properly licensed, used an unlicensed salesperson on the transaction, willfully withheld from the buyer that the vehicle was a scrap vehicle, and falsely told the buyer the vehicle was a salvage vehicle,” the Sedgwick County DA’s Office said.

With the second complaint, the DA’s office said the dealership sold a vehicle with open safety recalls and didn’t disclose them with the buyer.

“In both transactions, defendants failed to deliver title within 60 days and issued multiple 60-day temporary registration permits in violation of Kansas law,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said in 2019, iDeal Enterprises and Adam Newbrey entered a consent judgment in which they promised to make a good-faith effort to resolve new consumer complaints.

“The Consumer Protection Division alleged the dealership and Newbrey willfully failed to cooperate with the investigation,” the DA’s office said.

