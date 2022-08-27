Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board

By Bryan Grabauskas and Riley Voigt
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community.

Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since.

SJ Hazim, an organizer of the event said, “What we found out is music makes people comfortable. It brings people out, a lot of times that’s when you can have some of your best conversations, when you have some good music playing, some good atmosphere and some vendors, so this is what we like to do on a yearly basis.”

Hazim says they’re already thinking ahead to the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board.

