Topeka Public Schools recognizes its therapy dogs on National Dog Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday, August 26, is National Dog Day and Topeka Public Schools celebrated by recognizing staff members and some furry animals who have made quite the impact on Topeka Public School students.

Little Bit, a 5-year-old mutt who once was a shelter dog, now serves as a support system for the students at Williams Elementary. She is one of many therapy dogs in the district working with students.

Jayda Hendricks is a second grader who says she hopes to one day get a dog like Little Bit.

“She’s the best dog on earth, she’s the best dog,” said Hendricks. “I might even try to get a dog like him, I mean her.”

Little spends most of her day visiting classrooms and assisting students with emotional needs. Christina Bays, a special education social worker at Williams Elementary -- who also rescued Little Bit just over a year ago -- says she loves to see the excitement that Little brings to the students.

“So excited, when I’m walking down the hall I get to see lots of smiles, which is great,” said Bays. “Even if they’re maybe not having their best day, they kind of see a dog and say “oh a dog at my school, and they’re like hi little bit.”

The 501 district has employed over a dozen therapy dogs across their schools to help students from elementary to high school.

