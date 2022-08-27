Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, of Cheney had been headed north on NE 100th Ave. as a 1992 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Franklin L. Young, 89, of Cheney was headed east on 10th.

KHP said Martin failed to stop his sedan at the stop sign causing Young’s pickup truck to hit the driver’s door in the middle of the intersection.

The crash log notes that Young, Martin, and his 25-year-old passenger Ashley J. Ashwill, of Cheney, all died at the scene. Young’s 61-year-old passenger John D. Steward, of Cheney, was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

The log also indicates that both occupants of the sedan were wearing seatbelts while neither passenger of the truck was wearing theirs.

