Saturday night forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms into tonight

Rain amounts likely between 0.25″ and 0.50″
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are in Central Kansas making their way east through the afternoon and evening. Expect scattered rain showers through the night with some lingering showers Sunday morning before clearing mid morning. Sunday will be hot again with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index chasing 100º. There is another round of rain showers and thunderstorms possible late Monday into Monday night.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Sunday: Hot with a few clouds. Slight rain chance in the early morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

We continue to stay hot Monday afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Winds Monday will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph. There is a chance for rain Monday afternoon, especially in northern Kansas. A cold front sweeps through with the rain Monday evening and should get us out of the 90s for a few days next week. Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with north winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday will be close to 90 briefly before another front arrives later on.

Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 80s. There is some disagreement on how cool we will get. One model shows 80s while another brings up the 90s. Right now I am leaning towards the cooler side. I do think low 90s will return for next weekend. Our average high for the first few days of September is around 86º and we look to stay slightly above that figure this year.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

