Saturday forecast: Thunderstorms possible this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We get a great morning in Northeast Kansas but the day will be warm in the low 90s. South winds will be a breezy at 10 to 15 mph, gusting around 20 mph today and skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds by midday. Later this afternoon and evening we are tracking a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. One or two storms may become strong to severe and produce quarter size hail or a wind gust around 60 mph, but those chances are low. We continue to track several off and on chances for rain to start the week.

Taking Action:

The heat continues through the weekend with slightly higher humidity, Sunday being the hottest day. Make sure you’re staying hydrated. Keep your pets in mind as well. Highest chance of scattered rain and storms is this evening, and any showers/storms during the daytime hours will be isolated. Remember if you are outside and you hear thunder, seek shelter by heading inside and don’t wait for rain to move through.

Today: Mostly sunny, then scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon/evening. An isolated storms may become strong to possibly severe. Highs today in the low 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Sunday: Hot with a few clouds. Slight rain chance in the early morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered rain and storms likely after 5pm this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain from this, but those that do could see between 0.25″ and 0.50″ with local amounts higher because of the thunderstorm potential. Not expecting widespread damaging weather this evening, but one or maybe two storms may become strong to severe to produce some quarter size hail and wind gusts around 60 mph.

After today we actually become hotter for Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. Stronger south winds may help some in bringing down the humidity and mixing the atmosphere a bit more, but it will likely still feel like the upper 90s to near 100º. Despite a few small rain chances through Monday, south winds and hot weather will rule the weekend into Monday. North winds return on Tuesday with a better chance for rain on Monday night.

Monday night’s rain will be similar to tonight’s. Scattered rain and storms, only this time it will come along a cold front that should cool us down to the upper 80s beginning Tuesday, although there is some uncertainty in the latest data about how far the front will make it by Tuesday. Generally speaking though, after Monday the rest of next week should be in the 80s. There are indications of another front with another rain chance for Thursday night which may cool us down to the low 80s for the end of next week.

8-day forecast

