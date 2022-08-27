A Run for Parkinson’s Disease

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program hosted their 14th annual Speedy PD race at Tuttle Creek State Park. The race consists of a 5k, 10, and a Memorial walk with winners at every age level. The goal of this event is is bring awareness of Parkinson’s disease and raise funds for Parkinson’s.

The program provides free services in the Flint Hills region to improve the quality of life for all those affected by Parkinson’s disease including persons with PD, caregivers, therapists, and nurses. These donations help ensure Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program is able to continue and expand opportunities for education, outreach, scholarships for medical purposes, medical care, and create a future Parkinson’s resource center for the Kansas region.

Event coordinator, Michelle Haub, was happy with the outcome they had after Covid had to take them virtual in 2020. Haub was also grateful for the support that they had. “Just being able to be back here and see our vipds which are very important people with Parkinson’s disease getting to walk and see the community to come out here and support them and their fight with Parkinson’s was really powerful so it was a great day,” said Haub.

