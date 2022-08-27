One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only one zone of Milford Lake remains on the KDHE and KDWP’s blue-green algae advisory list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several new and updated public health advisories on Aug. 25 for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

KDHE noted that a harmful algal bloom could look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. It said blooms can develop quickly - if the water appears suspicious or decaying algae can be found on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

The Department indicated that active blue-green algae advisories are as follows:

Warning Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County Crystal Lake, Anderson County (Elevated on August 25) Ford County Lake, Ford County Gathering Pond, Geary County Hain SFL, Ford County Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County (Elevated on August 25) Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County Summercrest Lake, Johnson County

Watch Lake Scott State Park, Scott County Marion Reservoir, Marion County Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

Lifted El Dorado Lake, Butler County



