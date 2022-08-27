One zone of Milford Lake remains on blue-green algae advisory list

FILE - Milford Lake
FILE - Milford Lake(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only one zone of Milford Lake remains on the KDHE and KDWP’s blue-green algae advisory list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several new and updated public health advisories on Aug. 25 for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

KDHE noted that a harmful algal bloom could look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. It said blooms can develop quickly - if the water appears suspicious or decaying algae can be found on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

The Department indicated that active blue-green algae advisories are as follows:

  • Warning
    • Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County
    • Crystal Lake, Anderson County (Elevated on August 25)
    • Ford County Lake, Ford County
    • Gathering Pond, Geary County
    • Hain SFL, Ford County
    • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
    • Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County (Elevated on August 25)
    • Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County
    • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County
    • Summercrest Lake, Johnson County
  • Watch
    • Lake Scott State Park, Scott County
    • Marion Reservoir, Marion County
    • Overbrook City Lake, Osage County
  • Lifted
    • El Dorado Lake, Butler County

For more information about blue-green algae in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Noe Fuentes Jr., 18
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
David Oliver
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
Chelsea Mullinix (left) Kelsey Sanstra (right)
Two women accused of porch piracy after surveillance system catches the act
FILE - Topeka West High School
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
FILE
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger

Latest News

FILE
Gov. designates week of Sept. 22 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week
Stormont Vail Work Care and the MidTown Express Care have moved to a new location at SW 6th and...
Occupational health keeps workers healthy, safe on the job
Shawnee Co. Health Dept.
SCHD becomes 1 of 7 nationally accredited local departments in Kansas
FILE - Covid 19
Kansas ranks among top half of safest states during COVID-19